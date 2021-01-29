Punjab CM calls lookout notices against farmer leaders 'absolutely wrong', demands withdrawal

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condemned the issuance of lookout notices against farmer leaders in the wake of violence in Delhi and calling it 'absolutely wrong'. He also demanded the withdrawal of the notices.

As per a statement, the Chief Minister pointing out that most of them were small farmers with small land holdings and not big corporate raiders.

"Where will they flee? Most of them are small farmers with small landholdings and not big corporate raiders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Coksi, who had fled over the past few years after looting the country of billions of rupees," the statement quoted the Chief Minister.

"You failed to stop these bigwigs but are now targetting these small farmers fighting for their survival," he said, urging the Centre to immediately direct the Delhi Police to withdraw the lookout notices.

The Chief Minister also questioned the Delhi Polices' decision to name farmer leaders in the FIRs of the Republic Day violence without any evidence against them.

"Not a single one of them had reportedly been found so far to have made any inflammatory speeches or seen indulging in any provocative acts, he said. If the police have any evidence of the involvement of any of these leaders, they should make it public," the Chief Minister said.

He further urged the Centre to ensure a free and fair investigation into the incidents that took place on January 26 so that stern action can be taken against the real culprit.

Earlier today, days after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, the Delhi Police issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders with the help of immigration.

The passports of these leaders will be seized as a part of the process, said Delhi Police in a statement.

Protestors had broken barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. (ANI)