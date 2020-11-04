J C Bose Varsity organizes awareness webinar on 'Breast Cancer & Thyroid'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Women Cell of J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad organized an awareness webinar on 'Breast Cancer and Thyroid'. Endocrine and Breast Surgeon from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Delhi Dr Vivek Aggarwal was expert speaker on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, Dr Vivek Aggarwal explained the causes, symptoms and Preventive measures of Breast Cancer. He said that the awareness of breast cancer was incredibly important as early detection could save one from the scourge of the disease, and the patients could experience better outcomes because of early diagnosis. He also answered the questions raised by the virtual audience, which could dispel the ignorance and myths surrounding the malevolent disease - breast cancer to which many a woman falls prey every year across the globe.

The session was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar , who spoke about the importance of such programmes to create awareness about women's health issues.

Earlier, Presiding Officer of Women Cell Dr Neetu Gupta welcomed the guest speaker and briefed about the objectives and activities being conducted by the Women Cell.

Also in an another event , University's Department of Civil Engineering in collaboration with REC Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) organized an online Program on 'Innovations and Patents'. Over 100 participants from across the country participated in the Program which was sponsored under TEQIP-III.

Program commenced with welcome note by the Chairperson of Civil Engineering Prof. M.L. Aggarwal who emphasized the increasing need of innovations and patents for self, society and industrial development. As many as four invited speakers from Academic Institutions and Industry addressed the webinar.

National President of Indian Building Congress Pradeep Mittal was the chief guest in the program. Mr. Mittal stressed the need of innovations in construction sector. He said that man- made materials like cement and bricks are generating a lot of carbon emissions and badly affecting the environment. There is need for new alternative environmental friendly building material in construction sector, he said and advocated the effective use of fly ash in construction sector.

Dr Vinkel Arora from National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management stressed the need of filing patents. Ms. Arpana Jain and Ms. Harinder Narvan spoke about patent filing procedures. The program was coordinated by Dr Rajni Saggu. (JMT-INF ).



