Harsimrat slams Bathinda admn for not utilizing MPLAD funds allocated by her

Pulls up the officials concerned for not performing their duties in a proper manner

Bathinda (The Hawk): Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today slammed the Bathinda district administration for not utilizing funds she has allocated as a Member of Parliament for various development and social welfare works.

Speaking to newsmen here after heading the district development and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting, where she pulled up officials for not performing their duties in a proper manner, Mrs Harsimrat Badal said be it ration for the poor or pensions or funds to assist pregnant women, or development works, it was a shame that funds for allocated had not been utilized by the administration.

Mrs Badal said during her tenure as MP from 2014 to 2109, the local area development (MPLAD) fund amounting to Rs 1 crore which she allotted to Bathinda was returned unutilized. "They still haven't used funds for work allocated during the 16th Lok Sabha, while I have even allocated funds for the 17th Lok Sabha tenure"

Terming the situation as "highly regrettable", the Bathinda mp said the district administration was depriving the people of both development and welfare. She said simultaneously the district administration was not aware of central schemes like Rs 10,000 assistance to 'rehriwalas' which could be put to good effect in the city.

Mrs Badal requested the local administration to at least complete water-works in villages which had been stalled and also recruit safai karamcharis for hospitals. Answering a query related to the MC polls, she said: "It is there for everyone to see how the democracy was throttled during municipal elections. It was a waste of people's time and government money as they misused the police force to win elections.

Mrs Badal accused the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government of trying to befool people again and again, citing the example of skyrocketing petrol-diesel prices."First the state government must reduce the VAT on petrol, diesel and LPG, only then they can rightfully ask the Centre to reduce some tax," she said, slamming the crocodile tears being shed by the Congress government on this issue.

Asked about the hiring of poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the run up to the coming Assembly elections, she said: "They will now chalk out a fresh ploy to befool voters with false promises. I urge Punjabis that when the Congress leaders come to ask for votes, youth should first demand the jobs, mobile phone and unemployment allowance which they were promised. People should also ask about the status of tea leaves and sugar they were assured would be given to them along with aata and daal. She said farmers must ask for a complete loan waiver as promised by the chief minister. EOM



