Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 12 kg of a narcotic substance, suspected to be heroin, in the Amritsar Sector along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

The contraband was concealed in an approximately 13-foot-long PVC pipe in the area falling under the jurisdiction of BSF's 88th Battalion.

The BSF said it was the handiwork of anti-national elements.

—IANS