5.2-kg heroin, AK-47 rifle seized in Punjab's Amritsar, FIR registered

Amritsar (Punjab): 5.2 kg heroin, one AK-47 rifle and some valuables were allegedly seized by police in Gharinda area of Amritsar on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dhruv Dahiya, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-Rural, Amritsar said, "5.2-kg heroin, one AK-47 (sub-machine gun) with a magazine and 7 live cartridges, one pistol with magazine and 7 live cartridges were recovered from Gharinda area of Amritsar."

"An FIR has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act. Search operations are underway," he added. (ANI)