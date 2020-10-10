Woman, mother, publicly thrash mom-in-law, video goes viral

Hyderabad: A woman was publicly thrashed by her daughter-in-law and the latter's mother over a domestic dispute.

The incident, which occurred in Mallepally area of Hyderabad, was caught on CCTV camera and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Police said Uzma Begum dragged 55-year old Tasneem Sultana by hair on the street and repeatedly slapped her after an altercation. It was Uzma Begum's mother Asifa Begum who first attacked Sultana while Uzma joined later to thrash her mother-in-law.

The incident occurred under the limits of Humayun Nagar police station on Thursday but came to light after the CCTV footage went viral. A young boy is also seen filming the incident on a mobile phone.

The police have booked Uzma and her mother and took up further investigations.

According to police inspector Korani Sunil, the incident occurred after electricity and water supply to Uzma's flat was stopped by her in-laws who live on the ground floor in the same house. "This led to an argument. Uzma's mother also joined the altercation and started thrashing Sultana, " he said.

Uzma and her mother-in-law had earlier lodged police complaints against each other. The police had also conducted counselling for them.

The investigations revealed Sultana's son Ubaid Ali Khan, who lives in Saudi Arabia, married Uzma last year. This was the second marriage for both.

The young woman had accused her mother-in-law of ill-treatment. She told police that in-laws were neither allowing her to join her husband in Saudi nor permitting her to speak to him over phone regularly.

There used to be frequent quarrels between them and on Thursday when electricity and water supply was stopped to Uzma's flat this enraged her.

"We have registered a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against Uzma and her mother and taken up further investigation, " the police officer said.

—IANS