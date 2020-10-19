We act whenever 'tongas' hamper traffic: Delhi police to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has been informed by the Delhi police that horse-driven carts or gigs are seldom found within major areas of the national capital and action is taken if they are found hampering traffic flow.

In its affidavit filed through advocate Mayank Bamniyal before justice Najmi Waziri, the Delhi police said that in case any 'tongas' are found disrupting traffic flow on roads, necessary action to restrict their movements or removal from the roads has been taken from time to time.

"... upon any request received by the respondents (Delhi police) from the MCD, it shall provide all necessary support and force for implementation of the ban on plying of tonga(s) as per municipal corporation of Delhi resolution," the affidavit said.

The affidavit was filed in connection with a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to seek implementation of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 and National Action Plan for control and eradication of glanders in horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in Delhi.

—IANS