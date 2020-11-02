Voters rooting for Grand Alliance, Tejashwi will be CM: Cong MLA

Patna: Congress MLA and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's son-in-law Chiranjeev Rao claimed on Monday that the wind was blowing in favour of the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections and Tejashwi Yadav was sure to form the new government in the state.

Rao, who is an MLA from the Rewari Assembly constituency in Haryana, has been campaigning for the RJD ahead of the elections.

"The manner in which Tejashwi has been raising the issue of joblessness during his public rallies in Bihar, he is attracting the youths in the state," Rao told IANS.

Rao campaigned for his brother-in-law Tej Pratap in Hassanpur Assembly segment for three days.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "two crown princes" jibe at the Congress and the RJD, he maintained that the National Democratic Alliance was bereft of any poll issue and its leaders trying to win the elections while harping on the past but not telling the voters what they intend to do in the future.

He pointed out that when Tejashwi was a part of the Nitish Kumar government, there was lesser crime in the eastern state.

The Congress leader said that the NDA wanted to take away the focus from main poll issues but the Bihar voters had now made up their mind to vote the Nitish Kumar government out.

"Nitish Kumar wants to remain in power by hook or crook. An alliance or a party hold no meaning for him," Rao alleged.



—IANS