Video of BJP worker paying voters goes viral, probe ordered

Gandhinagar: The opposition Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday filed a complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer after a video went viral showing a BJP worker paying money to the voters returning after exercising their franchise.

CEO Dr. Muralikrishna ordered an enquiry following the complaint from the district election officials.

The Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar filed the complaint. The video depicts a BJP worker paying money to the voters returning to their places after casting their votes. The video is from a polling booth in Karjan constituency.

—IANS