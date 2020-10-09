Two Held For Possession Of Ganja Worth Rs 80,000 In Goa

Panaji: Two men were arrested for allegedly possessing ganja worth Rs 80,000 in Baga, a beach village in North Goa, police said on Friday. The Calangute police on Wednesday nabbed Vinay Kumar and Chaitanya Konduri, both hailing from Hyderabad, for possession of ganja worth Rs 80,000, a police spokesperson said.

The drugs were concealed in the scooter on which the duo was travelling in the beach belt, he said. This is the 14th narcotics raid conducted by the police this year, the official added.



—PTI