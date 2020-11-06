Two Bihar Ministers resign; MLC tenures had ended in May

Patna: Two prominent Ministers in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar have resigned from their respective posts, official sources said on Friday.

Building Development Minister Ashok Chaudhary and Information and Public Relations Minister Neeraj Kumar were members of the Legislative Council and resigned after their tenures and grace period given thereof ended.

The two MLCs' terms got over in May 2020. As per Article 164 (4) of the Constitution, if any MLA or MLC are not re-elected in six months after the end of their tenures have to submit their resignation to the Governor.

Neeraj Kumar was elected from Patna zone from Graduates quota to the Legislative Council.

Ashok Chaudhary was not elected again due to a dispute between Janata Dal-United and BJP over MLC seats.

Earlier, Congress MLC Prem Chand Mishra has tweeted that both were "unconstitutionally" holding on to portfolios without being members of the Legislative Council. The state government issued a notification on Thursday and said that they are no more Ministers in the state.

There are 31 Ministers in Bihar, including 26 who are MLAs and 5 who are MLCs. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, and Health Minister Mangal Pandey are also MLCs. Out of 26 Ministers, 24 are in fray in this Assembly election.

—IANS