Two Al-badr militants surrender during CASO in north Kashmir

Baramulla: Two Al-badr militants surrendered during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by security forces in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district on Thursday, official sources said.

On a tip-off about the presence of militants troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Tujjar sharief in Sopore this morning.

Security forces cordoned off entire area and launched house-to-house searches, they said. However, family members of two local militants of Al-badr who were trapped in the area were called to persuade them to surrender.

Security forces were also making repeated appeals to militants through public address system to surrender so that they could again join their families and lead a normal life.

Later, both the militants surrendered after security forces promised them that they will not be harmed.

Last week a militant surrendered before security forces in central Kashmir district of Badgam on October 16.

About half a dozen militants have so far surrendered before the security forces during encounters in the valley during the past few months.

Senior Army and police officers have time and again said that local militants will be persuaded to shun the path of militants and return to main stream.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar who confirmed the surrender of two militants congratulated their family members.

—UNI