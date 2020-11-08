Tripura media starts boycotting CM Biplab Deb





Agartala: Protesting against growing attacks on media and journalists, media people of Kamalpur in Dhalai district have boycotted Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb accusing him of instigating criminals and compelling police not to take action against the perpetrators of media.

President of Kamalpur Press Club and veteran journalist Supriyo Datta said that attacks on media have been continuing since the first day of the new government took over. The government utterly failed to address the basic needs of the people and during Covid,

Biplab Kumar Deb was exposed badly. "It is beyond imagination that corona infected patients died from lack of oxygen supply in the medical college. When media wrote the news, CM became angry and threatened openly and afterwards everyday journalists are attacked by miscreants and the latest thousands of newspapers were burnt down for writing on corruption of the government," he attributed.

Datta however, underlined that after the warning of Biplab Deb ruling party workers have been attacking the media and police are protecting them. Yesterday, DIG (Southern Range) Soumitra Dhar behaved like a BJP cadre with senior editors and journalists when they met with him seeking action against the criminals involved in newspaper burning.

Biplab Kumar Deb has stopped all news sources of the government and not even police officers are allowed to speak to media. The Chief Minister became vindictive towards journalists whoever writing against the government and targeting their family members, which had not happened during emergency, Datta observed.

—UNI