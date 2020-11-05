Tripura CM criticized by media body for his crocodile tears for Arnab Goswami

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minster Biplab Kumar Deb has faced serious criticismafter he attacked Shiv Sena led government of Maharashtra for arresting Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami yesterday in Mumbai.

Deb tweeted, "Blatant misuse of state power against Arnab Goswami is a direct attack on free speech and democracy. It gives us reminiscence of the Emergency by Congress and

it's allies. This must be condemned in loudest voice." The journalists' organisations here today reacted sharply to the Chief Minister and stated that Deb had openly warned media on September 11 last in a public function, after which as many as nine working journalists were attacked in the state but neither the Chief Minister nor his government condemned such incident and made any arrest.

Deb had accused a section of media of being over enthusiastic in covering mismanagement of Covid in Tripura to mislead the people and threatened, "History shall not forgive them, and people of Tripura will not forgive them. I will not forgive them. History stands witness to the fact that I Biplab Deb, do what I say".

Assembly of Journalists (AoJ), the apex body of media workers of the state has been agitating demanding withdrawal of such derogatory statements of Chief Minister but Deb did not respond. As a result, the media in Tripura has still been continuing the agitation against Biplab Kumar Deb. Meantime, his statement condemning Arnab's arrest infuriated the journalists of Tripura.

AoJ Chairman and veteran journalist Subal Kumar Dey criticizing CM Deb said, "We condemned Arnab's arrest loudly and demanded his immediate release and also, to give justice to his family. But Biplab Deb's tweet on Arnab is nothing but crocodile tears to show before central BJP leaders, which is a complete drama. Deb has no minimum respect to media and democracy and he has no right to criticize Maharashtra govt."

"Since, the incident was with Arnab Goswami and that to a place like Mumbai, the entire country is jolted today seeing the oppression of elected government. But in Tripura during Biplab's rule the status of media is worse than any other part of the country. Unfortunately, we are not getting that much of a response from the central government and fellow colleagues in metros. The face of all governments is one and equal – let us unite to fight for media freedom," Deb added.

—UNI