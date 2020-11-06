Top
Three killed, 21 others injured in Bihar accident

Three killed, 21 others injured in Bihar accident

 The Hawk |  6 Nov 2020 7:30 AM GMT

Patna: Three persons were killed and 21 others seriously injured when a vehicle they were returning in after attending a Congress rally overturned in Purnia district, police said on Friday.

The group was returning from a public rally of Congress candidate Abdul Jalil Mastan in Amour when the driver lost control over the vehicle around 7.30 pm on Thursday and it overturned.

Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Abul died on the spot while Mohammed Dilfaraz succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 21 persons who sustained critical injuries were battling for their lives in hospital.

Updated : 6 Nov 2020 7:30 AM GMT
