Telangana reports 978 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: As many as 978 COVID-19 cases, 1,446 recoveries, and 4 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Telangana, as per the Health Department on Sunday.

Total cases of coronavirus stand at 2,31,252 which includes 2,10,480 recoveries and 19,465 active cases. As many as 1,307 deaths have been reported due to the disease in Telangana so far.

With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,18,534.

The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in the last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

—ANI