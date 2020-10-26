Telangana reports 582 new corona cases

Hyderabad: Continuing its downward slide, Telangana on Monday reported 582 new coronavirus cases as authorities conducted fewer tests taking its total tally to 2,31,834.

The active cases now total 18,611, of which 15,582 are in home or institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours, only 14,729 tests were conduced compared with 27,055 a day earlier. On Sunday, the state had reported 978 cases.

Four more COVID-19 patients succumbed during the period, taking the death toll to 1,311. The fatality rate of Telangana stands at 0.56 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad reported 175 new cases. For the second consecutive day, none of the other districts reported new cases in three digits. Nalgonda recorded the second highest 87 cases, followed by Rangareddy (55), Medchal Malkajgiri (38) and Sangareddy (31).

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,432 more coronavirus patients recovered during the 24-hour period that ended at 8 pm on Sunday.

The state's recovery rate improved further to 91.40 per cent as against the national average of 90.2 per cent.

The cumulative tests climbed to 40,94,417. Eighteen government and 46 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Out of 14,729 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 13,212 were tested in government labs and 1,517 in private ones.

Of the total samples, 6,480 were primary and 1,767 secondary.

The authorities, however, released no data as to how many of the total tests conducted so far were Rapid Antigen Tests.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,10,005. The daily testing target of the state is 5,600 tests per day as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,31,834 cases, 70 per cent (1,62,284) were asymptomatic and remaining 30 per cent (69,550) symptomatic.

