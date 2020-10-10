Telangana Assembly to hold special session next week to amend GHMC Act





Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced to convene a special session of both Houses of the legislature on October 13 and 14 to take up amendments to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act and some other legislations suggested by the High Court.

The Telangana government has decided to conduct Legislative Assembly on October 13 and Council on October 14. While the Assembly will commence at 11.30 am the Council will begin at 11 am.

The Telangana Government stated that "Telangana State Government is contemplating to convene Legislative Assembly Session on the coming Monday (i.e 13 October 2020) and Tuesday (i.e 14 October 2020) as there is a need to make some amendments to the GHMC Act and to make some acts on suggestions made by the High Court. A final decision on the matter would be taken on Friday."

—ANI