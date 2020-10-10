TDP Leader Accuses Andhra Govt of Denying Students' Benefits Including Scholarships to Weaker Sections

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC B. Chengal Rayudu on Friday accused the state government of discontinuing long standing students' benefits such as scholarships and others to the weaker sections.

He said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has discontinued the foreign education scheme.

"In the past, Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh was given as financial assistance for foreign education aspirants among the poor students. But the Jagan regime has cancelled it altogether," he said.

Rayudu said the government has reduced facilities to weaker sections by over 50 per cent.

Challenging the ruling YSRCP leaders, Rayudu invited them for an open debate on 'Vidya Kanuka', which he termed as a diversionary tactic of Reddy.

"The previous TDP regime gave four pairs of stitched clothes to the residential students but now this benefit has been cut short," he said.

He also accused the state government of ignoring the mid-day meal scheme, allegedly denying nutritious food to lakhs of students.

Rayudu said the government is putting poor students at a disadvantage.

—IANS