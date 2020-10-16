Sikkim Reports 41 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 3,500

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID- 19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,500, an official said on Thursday. The state's Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said East Sikkim registered 35 positive cases, South Sikkim (5) and West Sikkim (1).

East Sikkim has so far logged 2,547 coronavirus cases followed by 702 in South Sikkim, 158 in West Sikkim and 12 in North Sikkim, he said. The state now has 312 active cases, while 3,048 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said, adding, 81 others have migrated out.



Sikkim has recorded 59 fatalities so far and tested 53,635 samples.

—PTI