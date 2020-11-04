Shades of Emergency: Javadekar on Arnab Goswami's arrest

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday condemned Mumbai Police's action against Republic TV editor-in-chief and said that the action of the Maharashtra government was just like the Emergency.





"We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," the minister tweeted.

Reacting to the detention, Union Minister Smriti Irani said if those in the free press don't stand up today in support of Arnab Goswami, they will tactically be in support of fascism.





"Those in the free press who don't stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if

you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?" she tweeted.

Actor Kanagana Ranaut, who is at loggerheads with Maharashtra government after "illegal" part of her office was demolished in Mumbai also lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray government over the action against

Goswami.

"Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai?Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got

hanged with smiles on their faces, Aazadi ka karz chukana hai #ArnabGoswami," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Goswami's arrest by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive Maharashtra government.

"Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami physically assaulted & arrested by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive M'rashtra govt. Strongly condemn this shameless politically

motivated Mumbai police action. It's like Emergency days in Maharashtra," she tweeted.

Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday and alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence on Wednesday morning and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Editors Guild condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday condemned the "sudden arrest" of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

The Guild, in a statement, said it is shocked to learn about the arrest of Goswami.

Noting that Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on reportedly an abetment to suicide case, the Guild said, "We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing."

The Guild called upon the Maharashtra chief minister to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.

—ANI