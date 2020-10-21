Section of BJP leaders trying to dislodge Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

Badami: A section of ruling BJP leaders in Karnataka are trying to dislodge Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Congress will not make efforts to topple the government, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

When asked by a scribe for his comment on BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's statement that Yeddyurappa's days as Chief Minister was numbered, Siddaramaiah told newsmen , "Yes it is true".

"A section of leaders are trying to remove Yediyurappa. But I don't know when and who will be made the next Chief Minister. If the Yediyurappa-led BJP government falls due to the internal bickering in the saffron party, we are ready to face the elections.Yatnal is miffed with Yediyurappa over cut in grants to his constituency. This has brought the rift in State BJP out in open, the CLP leader added.

During a public grievance meeting at Kataraki village in Badami taluk, Siddaramaiah said that he would start giving 10 kg rice to the poor if he became the Chief Minister again. "No one should suffer or die of starvation, flood or drought," he added.

—UNI