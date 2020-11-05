RSS chief in Bhopal for 2-day central zone meeting

Bhopal: A two-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Karyakari Mandal (executive board) central zone, began here in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Thursday led by Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Mohan Bhagwat.

Bhagwat during his visit will be guiding the Sangh workers in the regional executive board meeting, said RSS regional publicity in-charge, Omprakash Sisodia. He will leave on Saturday.

The meeting is being attended by top RSS functionaries from Madhya Bharat, Malwa, Mahakaushal and Chhattisgarh regions, who will hold a brainstorming session on crucial issues, including the political situation in the country and the state.

Bhopal being centrally placed among 11 regions has been chosen as a venue for the meeting, Sisodia added.

According to the RSS, a meeting of the executive board is held every year at the All India level, but this time due to the corona epidemic, these meetings were being held separately in various zones of the country.

—IANS