Rescue ops on to save MP boy stuck in borewell

Niwari: An over 24-hour long rescue operation continues in a Madhya Pradesh village here to save four-year-old Prahlad, who accidentally fell into a 200-feet deep borewell. The Army has also been engaged.

A parallel borewell was being dug to reach Prahlad, and oxygen is being supplied to him.

"The child is at the depth of around 49 feet, and 45 feet digging has been done as of now. The administration was working through out the night. The whole country is praying for the child. ," said state home minister Narottam Mishra.

Prahlad fell into the uncovered borewell on Wednesday while playing. His father, Harikishan is a resident of Setpura village.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wished for the child to be rescued and said, "The local administration and Army are engaged in rescue work to save the innocent Prahlad who fell in borewell in Setpura village of Orchha. I am confident that Prahlad will soon be taken out safely. God bless the child, let's pray together.

—IANS