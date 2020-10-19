Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Reversing the trend, 8,344 recoveries on a single day outnumbered 7,012 new Covid cases in Karnataka on Saturday.

"With 8,344 discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, the state's recoveries rose to 6,45,825, while Covid tally increased to 7,65,586, including 1,098,264 positive cases with 7,012 fresh cases on Saturday," said the state health bulletin on Sunday night.

The state's death toll also rose to 10,428 with 51 in the last 24 hours,

Bengaluru registered 3,535 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,07,540, including 64,435 active cases, while 2,39,579 recovered so far, with 3,845 discharged on Saturday.

The city' reported 25 deaths the last 24 hours, taking the its toll to 3,525 so far.

Of the 945 intensive care units (ICU) in various hospitals across the state, 365 are in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Ballari 67, Hassan 44 and Chamarajanagar 43, Kolar 29, Kalaburagi 28 and Shivamogga 27.

Of the 1,05,067 tests conducted in a day through rapid antigen detection was 21,876 and through RT-PCR 83,191.

"The state's positivity rate declined to 6.67 per cent and case fertility rate to 0.72 per cent.

