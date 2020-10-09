Rambagh Palace ranked 1st among top hotels in India

Jaipur: The iconic Rambagh Palace of Jaipur, one of the most recognisable Taj hotels in the country, has been rated the number one in the Top Hotels in India, and number 15 in the Best Hotels in the World categories, in the prestigious global Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2020.

"It is an honour to win this prestigious global recognition.This will throw more focus on Rajasthan and Jaipur as popular destinations for tourists from all around the world including India. These awards are a result of the dedication of the team over the years," Ashok Rathore, General Manager, Rambagh Palace, Jaipur said.

"I would also like to thank all our guests who voted Rambagh Palace as their favourite hotel. We look forward to welcoming them once again," he added.

Rambagh Palace, often called the 'Jewel of Jaipur' was originally built in 1835.

It was the home of the Queen's favourite handmaiden and then became a royal guest house and hunting lodge.

In 1925, Rambagh Palace became the permanent residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur.

In line with the finest tradition of Rajput hospitality, Rambagh Palace offers its guests a taste of royal living -- a luxury and extravagance that was once the sole preserve of kings.

Its elegantly appointed rooms, marbled corridors, airy verandas and majestic gardens set in an area of 47 acres echo with history.

The Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards are presented annually on the basis of votes from readers of the magazine for the best that the travel world has to offer.

In the 33rd Readers' Choice Awards, for the first time the voters picked their choices, even when not travelling owing to the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



—IANS