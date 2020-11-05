Rally in city against Macron's comments

Kolkata: Around 500 members of All Bengal Minority Youth Federation took out a rally in central Kolkata on Wednesday protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron for comments allegedly made by him about a teacher who was decapitated for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

The demonstrations in the city's Esplanade area, which followed anti-France protests in Muslim countries and many parts of India last week, had placards which read 'Shame on Macron' and 'French promoting Islamphobia'.

Macron had, however, said in an interview two days ago that he had not said what was initially reported quoting him about the teacher and blamed false translations of his words in the media.

"We denounce the statement of Macron, which is an insult to Islam religion," spokesman of the protestors Md Kamruzzaman said.

The protestors, who started the march from in front of Tipu Sultan Masjid, were stopped by the police before Metro cinema building in the city.

They then squatted on the road peacefully for some time before dispersing.

I understand and respect that people can be shocked by these cartoons (depicting prophet Muhammad) ... But I will never accept that someone can justify the use of physical violence because of these cartoons. And I will always defend freedom of speech in my country, of thought, of drawing," he had said on November 1.

—PTI