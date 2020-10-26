Quakes hit Manipur, Sikkim; no damage reported

Imphal/Gangtok: Moderate earthquakes measuring 3.2 and 3.6 on the Richter scales hit Manipur and Sikkim respectively on Sunday, officials said.



According to the Disaster Management officials of the two northeastern states, no report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.



A quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit eastern Sikkim at 12.6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and it was at a depth of 5 km.



According to the data of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a moderate quake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.44 p.m. on Sunday night in southern Manipur's Churachandpur district and was at a depth of 27 km.

A major quake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred late on October 10 night in the Tamenglong district and was at a depth of 28 km.

Another minor quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.39 p.m. late on Saturday night in the same district and was at a depth of 30 km.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states specially in Mizoram and Manipur have the authorities worried.Northeastern states, specially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes force the public and private builders to construct quake preventive houses.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

