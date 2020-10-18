Purnea IGP dies of COVID in Patna

Patna: Bihar Police's Purnea Range Inspector General of Police Binod Kumar died of Covid-19 here early Sunday morning, official sources said.

The 59-year-old Bihar cadre IPS officer was admitted at Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the last four days after he was referred from a Purnea hospital as he was found coronavirus positive.

He was a patient of diabetes and his health deteriorated due to the virus infection.

Patna Civil Surgeon Dr Umesh Sharma confirms his death die to COVID-19.

Kumar was promoted as IPS officer in 2001. He joined as Purnea Range IGP on August 20, 2019.

Earlier, two Cabinet Ministers in the Nitish Kumar government -- Kapil Dev Kamat and Vinod Singh -- also died due to coronavirus in the last two months.

—IANS