Privilege motion: SC notice to Mah Assembly secy over issuing letter to Arnab

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday served a contempt notice to Maharashtra Assembly secretary for allegedly questioning Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami challenging the privilege notice issued against him in the court.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing Arnab, told the court that the letter alleges that Goswami has breached the House rules by disclosing its contents to the court.

Salve also said the letter also threatened his client from approaching the court.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, heading a three-judge bench, expressed displeasure over the contents of the letter and questioned,"What is Article 32 for?"

Article 32 of the Constitution states that a citizen cannot be deterred from approaching the court in exercise of his rights and it would amount to serious interference.

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state of Maharashtra, said he would exceed his brief if he speaks on the matter and said it has already been taken up by the Bombay High Court.

The bench noted that the letter was a violation of Fundamental Right as it tries to "intimidate" the concerned person from approaching the court.

The Apex Court asked the author of the letter--Assembly secretary--why a contempt should not be issued to him and asked to respond within two weeks.

The court also barred the authorities from arresting the anchor in connection with the privilege motion.

A privilege motion was moved by Maharashtra Assembly against Goswami for accusing the state government of not acting upon the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and using derogatory language against Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

A notice was served to Goswami that he had breached the privileges of the Legislative Assembly and asked him to appear personally before the House.

When the anchor moved the Apex Court challenging the notice, a letter was issued by the Assembly secretary, questioning his move.

A similar notice has also been served to actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using derogatory language against the chief minister and comparing the state of Maharashtra to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

