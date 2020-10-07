Police finds Hundi Stolen from temple in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna: The trustees of Anjaneya Swamy temple in Ganapavaram village, Mylavaram mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that the Hundi (donation box) of the temple was stolen.

However, police found the Hundi at 2 km distance away from the Ganapavaram village.

The trustees of the temple called on the Mylavaram police and complained about the incident. The police said that no case has been registered in this regard.

"We have found the Hundi at 2 km distance from the Ganapavaram village. The hundi is in broken condition. The police have called the clues team. Once the clues team arrives and completes its work, the police will proceed with the investigation. The case is not yet filed," Mylavaram Police Station ASI Prem Kumar told ANI.

"Hundi might be stolen at last midnight. In general, temple trustees open the Hundi and count the donations after Sri Rama Navami festival every year, but this year the Hundi is not opened due to the coronavirus pandemic. There might be approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000," he added.

—ANI