Police and administration of Mamata Govt must be 'political neutral': Dhankhar

Darjeeling: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reiterated that the police and administration of the Mamata Banerjee Government must be ''political neutral".

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mr Dhankhar said, " My alerts to politically motivated public servants @MamataOfficial have been partially impactful as some are still in defiance unmindful that such misconduct has serious career & criminal consequences. "

" They must heed 'Be you ever so high, the law is always above you!' and amend, " he asserted.

" Police and Administration @MamataOfficial must be 'politically neutral', he iterated.

" Must adhere @IASassociation @IPS_Association AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 "Every member of the Service shall at all times maintain "political neutrality", " the Governor averred.

" Outrageous departures spell serious consequences, " Mr Dhankhar noted.

" Public servants @MamataOfficial political alignment is illegal and criminal wrong, " the Governor said.

" Time to flush out Extra constitutional authorities & illegal intruders #MAP of power corridors to protect democracy, " he added.

" Only escape route for violators is to dump political hat & serve as per law, " Mr Dhankhar observed.

—IANS