Pandemic-hit sex workers to receive free ration in Andhra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government will distribute free ration to sex workers in the state as many of them are struggling to make their ends meet because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed all states to distribute free rations to sex workers and submit the details of the operation.

All the sex workers identified by the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) and other departments will be provided with the free ration, said an official.

AP government will provide free ration for the month of November.

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director Krutika Shukla said the rations will be supplied through Anganwadi centres.

As many as 1.2 lakh sex workers are expected to benefit with free ration in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government will distribute rations equal to what it gives to below poverty line (BPL) families.

—IANS