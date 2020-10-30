Organic waste composting machine installed at Hyderabad and Kazipet stations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) which is always in the forefront in implementing eco-friendly measures have taken the initiative of installing organic waste composting machines at Hyderabad and Kazipet stations.

These two machines were sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL, Hyderabad under CSR initiative. Each machine is of 50 Kgs capacity costing around Rs 2.15 lakhs, an SCR release here said on Friday.







Organic waste composting machine provided at Hyderabad station has been inaugurated by IOCL authorities Mr R S S Rao, Executive Director & State Head for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, along with other Officials in the presence of Mr D Subramanyam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infra), Secunderabad Division and other Railway officials.

The waste produced at stations includes garden waste, street sweeping, canteen waste, kitchen waste, plastics papers, glass etc. This is segregated into organic waste and inorganic waste which is normally handed over to local Municipality for further disposal from their end.

With the waste composting machine, the organic waste generated at the stations is processed into manure, which can be used in the gardens of the stations itself to ensure zero waste management at the stations.

Awareness is being created among the Railway colony residents and the public at railway premises to segregate waste and help in disposal of garbage as per norms. Wet & organic waste is converted into manure while inorganic dry waste is transported to Municipal authorities.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has complimented Secunderabad Division Officials and Environment and Housekeeping Management team for going forward in adopting environment-friendly measures.

He also stated that such waste composting machines should be encouraged at other important stations to ensure environment-friendly disposal of waste.

—UNI