Odisha reports 2,995 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 2,995 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state Health Department on Wednesday.

The total count of people infected with the virus in the state rose to 2,40,998. The death toll due to Coronavirus climbed to 958.

Four deaths were reported from Balasore district and two each from Nayagarh, Puri and Sundergarh districts. One death each was reported from the districts of Boudh, Deogarh, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Khordha, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

Among the new cases, 1,737 have been kept under quarantine, while 1,258 are local contacts.

Khordha recorded the highest 568 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (166) and Angul (142).

Angul recorded 142 cases, followed by Balasore (121), Balangir (94), Bargarh (93) and Bhadrak (28). At present, there are 29,770 active Covid-19 cases in the state with 958 fatalities.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 29,770. A total of 2,10,217 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

