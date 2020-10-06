Odisha reports 2,673 more corona cases, 16 deaths

Bhubaneswae: Odisha reported 2, 673 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 2, 38, 003 and active cases to 30, 610, a health official said on Tuesday.



As many as 206, 400 patients have recovered from the disease so far in Odisha, which also reported another 16 fatalities during the period. Odisha's COVID-19 death toll now is 940.

Khordha recorded the highest 448 new cases, followed by Cuttack (214), Nuapada (159), and Kendrapara (151).

Four deaths were reported from Balasore district, three from Khordha district, two from Cuttack district, and one each from Angul, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Subarnapur, Puri, and Boudh districts.

Of the new cases, 1, 554 were from among quarantined persons and 1, 119 local contact cases.

—IANS