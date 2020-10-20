Odisha reports 1,904 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,904 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of positive cases in Odisha to 2,72,250, the state Health Department said on Tuesday.

Odisha currently has 21,454 active Coronavirus cases, while 2,49,575 people have recovered from the viral infection.

Odisha has recorded 1,168 deaths due to COVID-19 infection so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197.

—ANI