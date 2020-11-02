Odisha governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, Raj Bhavan sources said Monday.

Apart from the two, five more members of his family have been diagnosed with the infection, they said.

Taking to Twitter the Raj Bhavan authority said, "Hon'ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested."

"The governor, his wife and five others have been admitted to a private hospital here," the sources said.

