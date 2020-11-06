Nitish Literally Begs For Votes From Biharis

New Delhi (The Hawk): When Nitish Kumar, discarding his much meticulously nurtured but self-promoting "Nitish Asmita", literally out-of-blues begged to the masses of Bihar to cast their votes in his favor leaving aside all and sundry, there were peels of laughter, guffaws, laughs aplenty; also sky-renting laughs at his falling-on-their-feet, repeated "vote for me" appeals and in full plethora. "This is my last Election. I literally beg you to thus vote for me. Elect me as your Chief Minister and this time, I will leave no stone unturned to satisfy(?) you, fulfil all your needs rightaway. I hereby authoritatively ensure fully all round comfy, cushy life for you…jobs for all, justice for all, relief for all, help for all, prosperioty for all, Bihar-Asmita for all right on top, Biharis will be on pinnacle, just please vote for me, make me the Chief Minister, I will do all I promise to you now." Its directly opposite to supercilious, condescending, flagrantly exhibitionist, always nose up-head high, disparaging (the people of Bihar), demeaning (the people of Bihar), super-egoist Nitish Kumar who always has been congenital misogynist, inveterate cantakerous after taking votes of the masses and then rejecting them like fly in soup. This he has been doing with them since 1989, 1991, 1996 Parliament Elections, also in Bihar Assembly Elections since he was MLA to now. Masses of Bihar no more want to be fooled by Nitish Kumar and his sugar-coated assurances at the time of taking their votes before elections in the true spirit of "Nitish can fool some people all the time, all people some time, but he can not fool all people all the time…Jio, Jeeney Do Sabko Nitish Kumar".

That obstinate, superilious Nitish Kumar has condescended in front of them has not only bewildered the masses but amused them as well. They are saying "Naach or Raaj Karna Naa Jaaney, Angaan Teraa Aur Saath Mein Angoor Khatta Hai" is so true with Nitish who always as CM projected himself as omnipotent, omniscient, ubiquitous, all love lost for the masses of Bihar by whose votes he has been CM since 2005. He neatly overlooked that, easily bypassed it and blew it in winds without thinking of the consequences of that thereby only evincing that he was immature and did not get the full hang of the exact value/s of the voter/s. Now, believably, under the circumstances, Nitish Kumar has obsequiously condescended from his sky high pedestal of CM's Kursi, caring two hoots for all Biharis of all hues, pleads with folded hands in front of "Asabhya (uncivilised) Bihar-people" to elect him as CM of Bihar for the fourth time in a row, starting from 2005.

To put facts on track, Nitish for all (un)official purposes has been already rejected by the masses of Bihar who have opted for a non-Nitish Kumar option(?) still a close-to-chest suspense to lay off all kinds of overt, covert 'punctures' as there are a whole lot of elements out to destabilize the "people's choice" for the New Bihar CM.