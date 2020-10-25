Nitish Kumar's 15 years as CM scores over Lalu's reign

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars track record of governance over 15 years scores over arch-rival RJD supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad by a wide margin.

As per the ABP-CVoter opinion poll on Bihar state elections released on Saturday, respondents were asked to draw a comparison between 15 years governance of Lalu Prasad and 15 years governance of Nitish Kumar.

On whose governance has been better, respondents to the tune of 61.6 per cent said Nitish Kumar's governance has been better while 38.4 per cent endorsed Lalu Prasad.

On being asked if RJD will suffer because of Lalu Prasad being in jail, voters did not agree and 54.5 per cent said it is not the case while 45.5 per cent said yes.

However, Lalu Prasad's son, Tejashwi Yadav leadership qualities drew almost equal responses. On being asked if voters consider Tejashwi Yadav to be good enough to become the Chief Minister, more than half or 50.2 per cent said no while 49.8 per cent endorsed his leadership as a potential Chief Minister.

There is speculation on whether Chirag Paswan will join hands with RJD after the elections. 53.3 per cent respondents in the survey said that post elections RJD and LJP may join hands while 46.7 per cent said no.

The poll sample size is 30678 and the period of the survey is October 1-23. The total tracker sample size is 60,000 plus in last 12 weeks. The methodology is covering all 243 Assembly segments and the margin error is +/- 3 per cent at State level and +/-5 per cent at regional level.

Data is weighted to the known Census profile, including Gender, Age, Education, Rural/Urban, Religion and Caste apart from the voting recalls for last Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

—IANS