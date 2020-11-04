Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar are no different: Rahul Gandhi

Araria: Ahead of the third and final phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections on November 7, all political parties have brought out their big guns.

On Wednesday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Araria. Addressing the gathering he said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are no different, they are the same."

Rahul Gandhi told the people that you voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) but they cheated you. He said that Nitish Kumar has stabbed you in the back. "You voted for the Grand Alliance in the last election but Nitish joined the BJP."

The Congress leader dubbed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as the MVM (Modi Voting Machine). He said whether it is EVM or MVM, the youth here are angry and the Grand Alliance is going to win.

Promising to set up a food processing unit here, he said the present government has not done anything here but if our government comes to power we will set up food processing units. Until food processing units are set up, farmers won't get the right price for their crops. There are food processing factories in Punjab so farmers there get the right price, he pointed out.

Rahul said that hatred can be overcome with love. He said Modi abuses me, uses abusive language but I talk to Narendra Modi ji with respect. The more hate he tries to spread, the more loving I am. I will not back down until I defeat Modi.

He said that we are fighting a battle of ideology.

Earlier, the Congress leader addressed a rally at Bihariganj in Madhepura and asked for votes for the Grand Alliance.

—IANS