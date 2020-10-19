Naidu appoints BC leader Atchannaidu as TDP state President

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday appointed Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, a backward class (BC) leader, as the party's state unit President in what is seen as a move to signal rising prominence of BC communities in the regional party.

Atchannaidu's promotion comes at a time when Naidu is keen on shedding the 'kamma party' tag of TDP, often attributed by rival YSRCP and others.

A former Minister, Atchannaidu replaces another ex-Minister Kala Venkata Rao. Atchannaidu is also the TDP legislature party Deputy Leader in the Assembly.

According to sources, appointing Atchannaidu as state party chief is aimed at serving the twin purposes of appealing to the BC communities and also to inject new blood into the party's ranks.

Atchannaidu, 50, represents Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district. He is the younger brother of former senior TDP leader Yerran Naidu, who died in a car accident.

Ram Mohan Naidu, a TDP MP, is the nephew of Atchannaidu.

Following the massive defeat in 2019 Assembly and Parliamentary elections, Naidu is focusing on revamping the image of TDP to build a strong cadre to take on rivals in the next elections in 2024.

Atchannaidu was recently arrested for his alleged role in the ESI corruption scandal, which the TDP claimed as witch-hunting by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the TDP is upping the ante against the ruling YSRCP by alleging that only people from the Reddy community are getting plum posts in the government and elsewhere.

—IANS