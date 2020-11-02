MP man attempts suicide over loan incurred on PMAY home

Betul (MP): A 26-year-old man who built a house with a loan over and above the financial assistance he received under the Centre''s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) allegedly tried to commit suicide in Uradan in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.



Subhash Vishwakarma consumed poison and is in a critical condition, an official said.

"His wife Sushila has said Vishwakarma had got Rs 1,20 lakh to build a house under PMAY but he ended up building a double-storey one that cost Rs 3 lakh, which included a loan taken from kin and banks. The couple started living in the house on September 2," the official said.



Betul Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad said the loan angle would be probed as the wife has claimed it was distressing him, adding that Vishwakarma''s statement would be recorded once his condition improves.



Zila Panchayat CEO ML Tyagi said his department was unaware if Vishwakarma had taken a loan to build his house under PMAY.



—PTI



