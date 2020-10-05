MP: FIR against man for giving triple talaq to wife

Indore: A 27-year-old woman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh has lodged an FIR against her husband for giving her triple talaq, a practice now banned under law, police said on Monday.

The couple got married on February 7, 2016. However, the woman left her husband's house in the state's Dewas district after the wedding due to alleged dowry harassment.

The couple's ailing son also died during treatment some days back, Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

According to the complainant, her 30-year-old husband was planning to get married for the second time to marry a woman from Harda.

But, the complainant got it cancelled by informing the Harda-based woman that the man was already married, the official said.

This angered the man and he gave instant triple talaq to the complainant, saying she was not his wife any more, the police official said.

The victim on Saturday lodged a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against her husband under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and Indian Penal Code Section 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Triple talaq, or the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, is an offence punishable with jail term of up to three years.

