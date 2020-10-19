MP CM asks Sonia to act against Nath for insulting SC Minister

Bhopal: The Assembly by-poll scene in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an absolute maelstrom as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday urged Congress President Sonia Gandhi to initiate action against erstwhile central minister-cum-former chief minister Kamal Nath for describing state Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi as an 'item'.

"Mr Nath committed a shameless act by insulting a lady member of a Scheduled Caste and then attempted to justify his statement. The unguarded comment was made not once but twice from a public platform. Mrs Gandhi – who is a lady, a mother, a daughter and a sister – should clarify her stand," Mr Chouhan averred during his address subsequent to conclusion of a two-hour 'fast of silence' in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the historic Minto Hall premises here.

Mr Chouhan is penning a communication to Mrs Gandhi in this regard.

"I wish to ask her whether Mr Nath shall be expelled from the party. He is not only Congress state President but also Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly," the Chief Minister pointed out.

