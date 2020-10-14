MoS Home Nityanand Rai insulting Bihar and Biharis: Congress

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee for Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday hit out against Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai for his statement at a public rally in Vaishali district in Bihar in which he said that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is elected to power in Bihar then terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the State.

While talking to ANI, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that MoS Home is insulting the people of Bihar.

"I want to say that this is an insult to Bihar and Biharis. There is no place for terrorists, no matter who is in power in Bihar and who will come in power but terrorists can not take shelter in Bihar," he said.

"It is not justified to make such a childish statement while in a decent position. He is a Minister of State for Home Affairs and has worked everywhere -- in the Lok Sabha, in the Assembly of Bihar. We are friends, but his statement is against democracy and constitution of the country," he added.

While addressing a public gathering at Mahnarin in Vaishali district on Tuesday, Rai had said, "Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if Rashtriya Janata Dal is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen."

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

