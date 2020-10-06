Moderate intensity quake rocks Ladakh

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake jolted the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh on Tuesday morning forcing the people to rush out of their homes in panic, official sources said.

Tremors measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale were felt at 0510 hrs this morning. People, some still in their sleep, rushed out of their houses in panic. However, there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to quake, they said.

A Met department spokesman said its epicenter was in Ladakh region and its depth was 10 km inside the earth. He said its latitude was 34.36 degrees north and longitude 79.46 degrees east.

For the past one month about five tremors were felt in Ladakh region which was something unusual for the residents of UT.

Meanwhile, the UT government has also urged people not to panic and take proper precautions in case of quake.

—UNI