Minorities In Bengal Are Ready To Dismantle TMC Government: Siddiqui

Aritra Singha / Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): At a time when Bengal is divided into alleged 'divisive' and 'appeasement politics', the national president of BJP minority cell, Haji Jamal Siddiqui said it is only the saffron camp who thinks good of the Muslims and not any other political party including the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wears hijab and reads Nawaz and also fast during Ramadan, but doesn't make her well wisher of the Muslim community. She just fakes to be by the side of the minority, but the truth is she didn't do anything for the uplift of this community," said Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference in BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Taking further potshot at the TMC supremo, the national president of BJP minority cell said that he has been taking tours around the state for the past three days and that people of the minority community across the state are ready to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"The TMC people just used the sentiments of the minority community and misled them. Now everyone is aware that they are just faking themselves. The erstwhile Left Front government had also promised positive changes for the minorities but didn't keep the promise. When Mamata didi promised to bring change we all trusted her but to no avail. So everyone from the minority community is ready to bring in another positive change in Bengal by giving saffron camp a chance," mentioned Siddiqui.

Thanking the Hindu community in India, Siddiqui said that when BJP was formed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave Muslims the chance to stand at par with the Hindus and also that the TMC government is just trying to create a rift between the Hindus and the Muslims in the state.

"Right from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, everyone gave Muslims equal respect unlike the TMC who is continuously trying to create a rift between the two communities. Muslims residing in Bangladesh and Pakistan don't leave an inch to the Muslims entering from India, but Hindus in India always allow the Muslims to prosper in this country, and saffron camp is the biggest example that encourages even Muslims to prosper," claimed the national president of BJP minority wing.

Meanwhile, national president of BJP youth wing Tejaswi Surya addressing a press conference in the national capital also criticized the ruling TMC government in Bengal over alleged 'political killings in the state'.

"The saffron camp always stands on the values of democracy and will leave no stones unturned to oust the fascist and undemocratic TMC to bring in a positive change," said Surya.

State BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh, who is in New Delhi to address an organizational meeting said that he had appealed for central forces from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the upcoming assembly elections next year.

"The rural polls in 2018 had seen tremendous violence. 34 percent of the seats remained uncontested. False votes were being casted even on the day of the result. In order to avoid such untoward incidents I have already appealed to Amit Shah to deploy central forces during the upcoming Assembly elections next year," said Ghosh.