Migrant couple commits suicide in Bengal

Kolkata: A newly-wed couple committed suicide by consuming poison presumably due to acute poverty in West Bengal's Kharagpur town, police said.

The incident took place at Nimpura area. Neighbours found the bodies of the couple who were migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the husband used to work in Kharagpur as a migrant worker and they got married just before the lockdown. The couple was living in acute penury as the husband lost his job during the pandemic.

Preliminary investigation suggested that they died due to consumption of poison.

—IANS