MHA allows single row fencing in stretches of western border of Tripura

Agartala: After long persuasion, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has in principle agreed to allow single row fencing in 6.5 km unfenced critical stretches of Indo-Bangladesh border at Sonamura of West Tripura.

The cross border criminal activities through unfenced locations have been continuing for long while on and often, the border becomes hostile due to clashes between villagers and BSF. The fencing work in eight patches has been halted for a long time due to strong resistance from villagers of Kalsimura, Shobapur, Rahimpur, N C Nagar and Durgapur.

Besides, state government security agencies including BSF have also been strongly demanding for finishing single row fencing in the unfenced border of Sonamura to stop cross border crime and enhance vigil along the border.

The officials here today claimed that the fencing works in the area were suspended over composite fencing too which the local people have an objection.

Besides, the BGB authority is also strongly opposing composite fencing. Accordingly, the state had been requesting Centre to allow single row fencing in selected areas in Sonamura, Mohanpur, Sabroom and Belonia.

District Magistrate (DM), Sepahijala Viswasree B told media MHA has given a positive feed to the state government's proposal for single row fencing in Sonamura and said, "We were told to finish survey work at the earliest for taking up the unfinished fencing work. In some areas, there will also be composite fencing but most of the border will have single fencing."

